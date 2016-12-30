Police believe Greecea s ambassador t...

Police believe Greecea s ambassador to Brazil killed near Rio

Friday Dec 30 Read more: The Tribune

Authorities believe that Greece's missing ambassador to Brazil was killed at the home that his wife kept in the Rio de Janeiro area, a police investigator said Friday. Kyriakos Amiridis went missing on Monday in the city of Nova Iguacu, 25 miles north of Rio de Janeiro.

