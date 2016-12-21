Parks board selects bid for fireworks display
The Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Board on Wednesday accepted a bid for the annual July 4 Celebration fireworks display. Eddie Bird, superintendent of the parks and recreation, submitted the lone fireworks display bid.
