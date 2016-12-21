Officials Cut Ribbon On US 40 Project In Brazil
Brazil, Ind Indiana Department of Transportation along with Brazil officials and contractors cut the ribbon on the U.S. 40 project in Brazil Tuesday. The project on U.S. 40 replaced the pavement from State Road 340 to Wal-Mart on the east side of town and on S.R. 340 from west of Waterworks Road to U.S. 40. The drainage was improved with new storm drainage structures, curbs and gutters.
