Officials Cut Ribbon On US 40 Project...

Officials Cut Ribbon On US 40 Project In Brazil

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Brazil, Ind Indiana Department of Transportation along with Brazil officials and contractors cut the ribbon on the U.S. 40 project in Brazil Tuesday. The project on U.S. 40 replaced the pavement from State Road 340 to Wal-Mart on the east side of town and on S.R. 340 from west of Waterworks Road to U.S. 40. The drainage was improved with new storm drainage structures, curbs and gutters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 36 min Maybe 1,707
Heaton and Hulman Center 43 min city watch 2
Katie akens? Is she a *hore 55 min Been there 8
Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre... 1 hr Eddie 7
Bryar Miller Dec 20 Rock 1
Black GMC Denali (Dec '15) Dec 20 Boo 3
Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15) Dec 13 Deputy 19
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,218 • Total comments across all topics: 277,304,584

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC