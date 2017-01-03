Greek ambassador to Brazil killed; wi...

Greek ambassador to Brazil killed; widow and 2 men questioned

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 31 Read more: WFFT-TV Fort Wayne

Brazilian police are questioning the widow of the Greek ambassador to that country, along with a military police officer described as her lover and another man in the death of the diplomat, authorities said Friday. Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, had been missing since Monday, Evaristo Pontes Magalhaes, a police investigator in the Baixada Fluminense state, said Friday at a news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFFT-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ind. Gov't. - Terre Haute orders broadcaster to... 5 min Duke defender 4
Is Sun Factory Owner part of trio stealing mon... 1 hr Precum 10
Advic 's 1 hr kk 3
Bob Heaton TH Townie food tax BS 2 hr Barf 3
Cannot Eat In Peace In This Town For Muslims 2 hr Scrooge 11
Family attorneys 3 hr dos 5
Brandon Smith n Jess miller 4 hr LeShawn 2
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,367

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC