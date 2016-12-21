Free smoke alarms installed in Brazil homes Saturday
Free smoke alarms and fire prevention education will be spread around Brazil today as part of the Home Fire Campaign of the American Red Cross. Volunteers from the West Central Indiana chapter have partnered with the Brazil Fire Department and community leaders to install free smoke alarms in Brazil homes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 have been installed since Dec. 12, and appointment-based installations will continue after Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|35 min
|Maybe
|1,707
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|42 min
|city watch
|2
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|54 min
|Been there
|8
|Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre...
|1 hr
|Eddie
|7
|Bryar Miller
|Dec 20
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Boo
|3
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Dec 13
|Deputy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC