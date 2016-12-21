Free smoke alarms installed in Brazil homes Saturday

Free smoke alarms and fire prevention education will be spread around Brazil today as part of the Home Fire Campaign of the American Red Cross. Volunteers from the West Central Indiana chapter have partnered with the Brazil Fire Department and community leaders to install free smoke alarms in Brazil homes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 have been installed since Dec. 12, and appointment-based installations will continue after Saturday.

