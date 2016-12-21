Fighting hunger during the holidays

Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggPacking: Heather Sturm, a Duke Energy employee, checks the contents of boxes packed for one of the 146 families identified for the Feed The Kids project in Clay County. Inspection: Dakota Escott of Brazil, left, and Ryan Keys of Terre Haute double check the list for one of the 146 families receiving food in the Feed The Kids effort at the Clay County Fairgrounds.Tribune-Star/Lisa Trigg Tribune-Star/Lisa TriggPacking: Heather Sturm, a Duke Energy employee, checks the contents of boxes packed for one of the 146 families identified for the Feed The Kids project in Clay County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.