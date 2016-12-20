Crews called to Cooper Towers in Brazil for second fire this month
The call was made around 7:15 a.m. for a fire at the towers located at 120 W. Jackson Street in Brazil. Brazil Fire Department Chief Bennett told our crew at the scene that three people were transported for minor injuries.
Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
