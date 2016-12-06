Community working together to help fa...

Community working together to help family of deadly Brazil house fire

There are 2 comments on the WISH-TV Indianapolis story from Tuesday Dec 6, titled Community working together to help family of deadly Brazil house fire. In it, WISH-TV Indianapolis reports that:

A small community is working together to help a family, who lost everything in a deadly house fire in Brazil. The fire killed an 18-year-old woman, a four-year-old boy, and a four-month-old girl.

ima hoosier

Fortville, IN

#1 Wednesday Dec 7
where can donations be sent to help bury those poor innocent babies?
Jenny 1972

Mooresville, IN

#2 Sunday Dec 11
ima hoosier wrote:
where can donations be sent to help bury those poor innocent babies?
Riddell bank has set up an account for donations
