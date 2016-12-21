Brazil man faces charges of battery w...

Brazil man faces charges of battery with deadly weapon, aggravated battery

Saturday Dec 3

A Brazil man has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery and battery with a deadly weapon following what Terre Haute police say was a stabbing incident in the 1900 block of North 13 Street early this morning. Uriah C. Sons, 25, was arrested and remains in the Vigo County Jail on the charges, according to Terre Haute Assistant Police Chief Shawn Keen.

