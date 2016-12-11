Big crowd turns out for colorful gay pride parade in Rio
Under a blazing sun, revelers wearing feathery costumes and wigs held up rainbow flags and danced along the promenade Sunday as music blasted from a half dozen sound trucks. Organizers said this year's parade was focusing on passing legislation in Brazil that would allow adults to legally change their gender on identity documents and eliminate bureaucracy involved in sex reassignment surgery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Brazil Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|37 min
|Maybe
|1,707
|Heaton and Hulman Center
|45 min
|city watch
|2
|Katie akens? Is she a *hore
|56 min
|Been there
|8
|Bars, restaurants open Christmas night in Terre...
|1 hr
|Eddie
|7
|Bryar Miller
|Dec 20
|Rock
|1
|Black GMC Denali (Dec '15)
|Dec 20
|Boo
|3
|Sexiest Girls/Women in Brazil? (May '15)
|Dec 13
|Deputy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Brazil Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC