Argentina court indicts Bieber over a...

Argentina court indicts Bieber over attack on photographer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Tribune

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber for allegedly sending his bodyguards to beat up a photographer in Buenos Aires three years ago. Court clerk Soledad Nieto confirmed the decision to the Associated Press on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brazil Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alcie Wilson 3 min REO Speedwagon 1
Nikki is pregnant 15 min In times like these 5
Kassandra Marshall 24 min Sir Mix Alot 7
Jeff Taylor (Nov '11) 44 min George 50
Scott Francis is a rat. 23 hr Snowman 1
Black GMC Denali (Dec '15) Dec 28 BdR 4
Bryar Miller Dec 20 Rock 1
See all Brazil Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brazil Forum Now

Brazil Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brazil Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Brazil, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,600 • Total comments across all topics: 277,520,263

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC