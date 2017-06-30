Wilmington considers solar pitch
A solar company hopes to study using an old landfill in a way that could benefit homeowners and smaller businesses. "I don't think there's a lot of land available so we would be talking about a smaller array," said Ralph Meima, director of project development for Green Lantern Capital, at a Select Board meeting on June 21. He wants the Select Board to sign a letter of intent so his group can look at the potential for a "community solar" project at the closed and capped landfill at the town's transfer station on Higley Hill Road.
