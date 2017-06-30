'Road Trip Masters' makes a pit stop in Brattleboro
BRATTLEBORO REFORMERNew England Center for Circus Arts founders Serenity Smith Forchion and Elsie Smith are interviewed by "Road Trip Masters" co-hosts Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer. New England Center for Circus Arts instructor Katie Schmidt teaches "Road Trip Masters" co-host Brian Fulmer trapeze skills using a sling.
