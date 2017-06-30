Road race kicks off 4th celebration
The 40th annual Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler road race will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Registration will start at 8 a.m. at Living Memorial Park and the entry fee is $25 per runner. The course goes from Living Memorial Park, through downtown Brattleboro, and ends at the town common.
