Road race kicks off 4th celebration

The 40th annual Bill Powers Memorial Firecracker 4-Miler road race will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. Registration will start at 8 a.m. at Living Memorial Park and the entry fee is $25 per runner. The course goes from Living Memorial Park, through downtown Brattleboro, and ends at the town common.

