Petition urges town to find alternati...

Petition urges town to find alternative for heating oil

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jul 5 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A group of residents wants the town to take more steps in moving away from fossil fuel. "Each year, the town of Brattleboro buys about 80,000 gallons of heating oil for its municipal buildings," states a webpage where a petition is being signed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Jul 2 Redneck 7
What Does It Take To Get the Brattleboro Reform... Jun 22 Kay 1
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jun '17 Amy 65
Quick Loan Jun '17 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May '17 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May '17 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May '17 Morgan 8
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC