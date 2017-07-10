Heroin Overdoses: First responders sa...

Heroin Overdoses: First responders save nine lives

Wednesday Jul 5

This year's Fourth of July celebration wasn't all fireworks, barbecues and parades. Emergency personnel from the Brattleboro Police Department, the Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc. spent their Fourth of July responding to eight drug overdose calls.

