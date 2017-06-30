Brattleboro mercies BF Legion team, 12-2
After road racers jogged four miles through town and children sprinted after the candy that was thrown from floats during the parade, members of the Post 5 team ran wild around the bases. Brattleboro scored six runs in each of the first two innings and went on to mercy Bellows Falls, 12-2, in Tuesday's American Legion baseball game on Tenney Field.
