Vt. students take up pope's proposal to protect environment
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that sixth- and seventh-graders from St. Michael's Roman Catholic School, in Brattleboro, hopped in canoes to collect trash and recyclables in the West River last week. Students say they found beer cans and trash stuck under rocks.
