Theater: Main St. Arts
Dominic DiBenedetto and Brandon Norman with people-eating puppets that Norman will don for the Main Street Arts production of Little Shop of Horrors. "Little Shop of Horrors," June 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. ; July 1 at 2 p.m. $18 adults, $8 youth 12 and younger in advance or $20 and $10 at the door, 36 Main St., Saxtons River.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Does It Take To Get the Brattleboro Reform...
|2 hr
|Kay
|1
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jun 9
|Amy
|65
|Quick Loan
|Jun 4
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Miles D Wynn
|35
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC