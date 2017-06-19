Students create new town seal

Students create new town seal

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Dover Select Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Capitani and Select Board Chairman Randy Terk visit Dover School on Friday, June 16. Photos by CHRIS MAYS - BRATTLEBORO REFORMERSelect Board Chairman Randy Terk, Select Board Vice Chairwoman Victoria Capitani and Town Clerk Andy McLean with the fourth-grade class at Dover School. The new town seal, pictured above, includes a pine tree and snowflakes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Does It Take To Get the Brattleboro Reform... 14 hr Kay 1
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jun 9 Amy 65
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May '17 Miles D Wynn 35
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,625 • Total comments across all topics: 281,958,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC