Street festival coincides with Gallery Walk
Harmony Birch [email protected] BRATTLEBORO - Vendors flooded Main Street Friday night as a part of the Strolling of the Heifers street festival that featured food, music, a pie baking contest, free samples, wine and spirits tasting and a group of clowns with their giant statue of Donald Trump. The event coincided with Brattleboro's monthly Gallery Walk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quick Loan
|Sun
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC