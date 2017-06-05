Street festival coincides with Gallery Walk

Harmony Birch [email protected] BRATTLEBORO - Vendors flooded Main Street Friday night as a part of the Strolling of the Heifers street festival that featured food, music, a pie baking contest, free samples, wine and spirits tasting and a group of clowns with their giant statue of Donald Trump. The event coincided with Brattleboro's monthly Gallery Walk.

