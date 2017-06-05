St. Michael's students take to canoes to clean up
BRATTLEBORO REFORMERSixth-and seventh-graders from St. Micheal's Roman Catholic School took to the West River in canoes to help clean up the area as part of their studies on trash and recycling on June, 1. Sixth and seventh graders from St. Micheal's Roman Catholic School took to the West River in canoes to help clean up the area as part of their studies on trash and recycling on Thursday, June, 1. Sixth and seventh graders from St. Micheal's Roman Catholic School took to the West River in canoes to help clean up the area as part of their studies on trash and recycling on Thursday, June, 1. Sixth and seventh graders from St. Micheal's Roman Catholic School took to the West River in canoes to help clean up the area as part of their studies on trash and recycling on Thursday, June, 1. Spencer Knickerbocker helps load sixth and seventh graders from St. Micheal's Roman Catholic School into ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quick Loan
|Sun
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC