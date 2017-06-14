Small dog dies after bear attack in Vermont
A Vermont game warden says a bear attacked and fatally wounded a small dog in southern Vermont last month in the latest of several bear encounters in northern New England this spring. He says a woman let the 15-pound dog out of the house at 5:30 a.m. on May 31 when it started barking.
