SIT Student helps refugees master fin...

SIT Student helps refugees master finances

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

School for International Training Graduate Institute student Justin Bibee visited refugee camps in Tanzania this year.PHOTO Provided By JUSTIN BIBEE BRATTLEBORO - A student from the School for International Training Graduate Institute got a first-hand look at how refugees in Tanzania handle their finances. "There's this stigma that refugees don't have money and in fact they do," Justin Bibee said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick Loan Sun housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,471 • Total comments across all topics: 281,547,039

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC