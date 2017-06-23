Rider Profile: Bestselling Author Archer Mayor
If his name rings a bell, that's because Archer Mayor is the New York Times best-selling author who has penned 27 mystery novels featuring police detective Joe Gunther. Mayor's made-up world of crime and mystery revolves around Brattleboro, Vermont, and shares curious parallels with his real-life job investigating death scenes for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Vermont.
