Recovery effort underway for man who fell into Connecticut River
Members of the Brattleboro Dive Team load into a boat on the shores of the Connecticut River to help in the search of a man in his 20s who fell into the river on Wednesday, June 6, 2017. Ultimately, Wednesday night's dive was called off because the water was too swift, murky, and contained debris.
