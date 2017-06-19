Putney Road disturbance on Tuesday: Brattleboro man arrested for selling cocaine
A local man, who told a judge in Windham County in 1999 his occupation was "selling drugs," was arrested on Tuesday for selling cocaine. The arrest of Norman Hardy, 39, of Brattleboro, by the U.S. Marshals with assistance from the Brattleboro Police Department caused a little bit of a stir at the Putney Road Dunkin Donuts at just past 2 p.m. The task force was tipped off to Hardy's most recent activity by a cooperating individual, who agreed to work with the task force in exchange "for consideration related to a possession of cocaine charge currently pending in a Vermont state court."
