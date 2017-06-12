Police Log
The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Marlboro Road for a report of an unconscious female behind the wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival, it was determined that Ashley Hawthorne, 28, of Brattlboro, had driven her vehicle to the business after using an illegal narcotic.
