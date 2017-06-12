Our Opinion: Take care of yourself, and others, when temps soar

Though the day-time temperatures have dropped considerably since Monday and Tuesday, it would behoove us, with more hot days on the way, to remember that intense heat can kill. We were reminded of this fact on Tuesday when the Brattleboro Police Department released the shocking news that two elderly Brattleboro residents had succumbed to the heat while outside of their homes on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.