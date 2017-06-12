Opening Reception: 'Garden of Delights'

Opening Reception: 'Garden of Delights'

On Thursday, June 22 at 5 p.m. wire-mesh sculptures by Eric Boyer at Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts. They reflect Boyer's fascination with figure and form An Artist Talk Saturday, June 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. 183 Main St., Brattleboro Mitchell - Giddings Fine Arts is pleased to present "Garden of Delights", an exhibition of wire-mesh sculptures by Eric Boyer.

