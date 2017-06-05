New book recalls commune life

Ask Peter Gould what inspired his new 1970s Vermont commune remembrance "Horse-Drawn Yogurt: Stories from Total Loss Farm" and he'll point to lies spouted by the president.Make that two presidents. Gould was a 20-something Pennsylvania native a half-century ago when, disenchanted by Lyndon Johnson's claims about the supposed success of the Vietnam War, he migrated to the state as part of the back-to-the-land movement to help found the Packer Corners commune in Guilford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.