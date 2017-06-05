New book recalls commune life

New book recalls commune life

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Ask Peter Gould what inspired his new 1970s Vermont commune remembrance "Horse-Drawn Yogurt: Stories from Total Loss Farm" and he'll point to lies spouted by the president.Make that two presidents. Gould was a 20-something Pennsylvania native a half-century ago when, disenchanted by Lyndon Johnson's claims about the supposed success of the Vietnam War, he migrated to the state as part of the back-to-the-land movement to help found the Packer Corners commune in Guilford.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,711 • Total comments across all topics: 281,624,552

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC