Music: Vibrant Ensemble
Music: Vibrant Ensemble Percussionist, Gong Specialist Stephan Brandstatter and multi-instrumentalist Dennis Waring at Superfresh Cafe, Main Street, Brattleboro. Saturday, June 10 from 8 to 10 p.m. No cover.
