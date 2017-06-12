Museum to clean up Arch St. property

BRATTLEBORO REFORMERThe Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the neglected property at 11 Arch Street in downtown Brattleboro, Vt. KRISTOPHER RADDER -BRATTLEBORO REFORMERThe Brattleboro Museum & Art Center has been awarded a $200,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to clean up the neglected property at 11 Arch Street in downtown Brattleboro.

