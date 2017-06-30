Moffatt pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter
A packed courtroom as Leonard Moffatt, of Sharon, pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Sultan Rashed and possession of cocaine. Leonard Moffatt, of Sharon, pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Sultan Rashed, and possession of cocaine.
