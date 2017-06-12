Man held on $20K bail for hiding runaway

Man held on $20K bail for hiding runaway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Shackled and wearing a muscle shirt emblazoned with "Beast," Michael Squiers pleaded not guilty Monday to charges he harbored a 14-year-old runaway. On June 9, the Brattleboro Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Old Guilford Road, where they found the runaway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jun 9 Amy 65
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,748,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC