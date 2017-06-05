Letter: A taxpayer nightmare

Letter: A taxpayer nightmare

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

Editor of the Reformer: As most people are well aware by now, the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott are at an impasse over the state budget, and the sticking point seems to be Scott's strong desire to utilize the putative potential savings that the new health insurance coverage might generate. More specifically, the governor has based his calculations on what would happen if teachers picked up 20 percent of their premium costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr '17 kjc10 20
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,592,712

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC