Letter: A taxpayer nightmare
Editor of the Reformer: As most people are well aware by now, the Legislature and Gov. Phil Scott are at an impasse over the state budget, and the sticking point seems to be Scott's strong desire to utilize the putative potential savings that the new health insurance coverage might generate. More specifically, the governor has based his calculations on what would happen if teachers picked up 20 percent of their premium costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quick Loan
|Jun 4
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC