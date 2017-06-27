Jury listens to tape of interrogation following homicides
The prosecution in the Robin O'Neill double homicide trial rested after presenting the jury with a video of O'Neill at the former Vermont State Police Barracks in Brattleboro, taken the night of the killings. O'Neill, 64, formerly of Townshend, has been charged in the shooting deaths of Steven, 60, and his son Jamis Lott, 28; the second week of her trial started Monday in Windham Superior, Court Criminal Division.
