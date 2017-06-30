Judge dismisses teacher's lewdness ch...

Judge dismisses teacher's lewdness charge

Friday Jun 30

A judge has dismissed a lewdness charge against a teacher at a local independent school accused of assaulting a student and calling him by a racial slur. Jude T. Fitzgerald, 47, of Brattleboro was a teacher at the Southshire Community School in North Bennington when he allegedly pulled a child's hair and genitals and used a racial epithet.

