International Medal of Arts winner turns 90: Wolf Kahn shows his true colors
Photo provided by Kelly FletcherWolf Kahn chats with his grandson, Mason Foard, at a past Brattleboro Museum & Art Center program. Artist Wolf Kahn spends winter and spring in his New York City studio and summer and fall in Vermont.
