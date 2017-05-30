Heifers to parade through Brattleboro

Heifers to parade through Brattleboro

Heifers led by future farmers will parade through downtown on Saturday morning to the theme of "Dance to the MOO-sic." Following the parade, there is a Slow Living Expo on the Brattleboro Common and Brattleboro Retreat grounds that includes local food producers, chefs demonstrating cooking with cheese and musical performances.

