Guidance offered on Act 46, but no answers

Windham Southeast Supervisory Union residents hold signs protesting school mergers at a meeting Wednesday night in Brattleboro.Photo by Mike Faher - Special to the Reformer Brad James , Vermont education finance manager, and Donna Russo-Savage, principal assistant to the state education secretary, attended a Windham Southeast school-merger meeting Wednesday night. BRATTLEBORO - After 19 months of complex, contentious school-merger talks in Windham Southeast Supervisory Union, two top state education officials visited Brattleboro on Wednesday night to help sort things out.

