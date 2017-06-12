Fourth of July fundraising nears finish line
Organizers of Brattleboro's Independence Day celebration are nearing the finish line of a $5,000 fireworks fundraising goal thanks to a WTSA-FM radiothon Friday that reaped several large contributions from local businesses. The town's 44th annual free family July 4 event is set to feature a morning parade downtown and afternoon and evening of sports, concerts and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jun 9
|Amy
|65
|Quick Loan
|Jun 4
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May '17
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
