Fourth of July fundraising nears finish line

Organizers of Brattleboro's Independence Day celebration are nearing the finish line of a $5,000 fireworks fundraising goal thanks to a WTSA-FM radiothon Friday that reaped several large contributions from local businesses. The town's 44th annual free family July 4 event is set to feature a morning parade downtown and afternoon and evening of sports, concerts and fireworks at Living Memorial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.