'Flush it when done': Accused kidnapper attempts to contact victim

Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A 33-year-old New Hampshire man being held without bail in Vermont on kidnapping charges attempted to contact his teenage victim by attempting to send a pair of letters through an attorney. The letters start with "Don't save letter - Flush it when done," and wished his alleged victim a happy birthday.

