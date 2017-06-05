Family of assault victim settles out of court
The family of a man who was seriously injured by a mentally ill man has settled its case against the family of Evan Rapoza, who committed the assault. "There has been a settlement that was reached in out-of-court mediation," said Richard Cassidy, an attorney who represents the family of Michael Kuligoski.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Amy
|65
|Quick Loan
|Jun 4
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC