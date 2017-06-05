Express Fluency to host language training
This August, world-language teachers from as far away as California will be coming to Brattleboro for training sponsored by Express Fluency, a local language school. Elissa McLean, founder of Express Fluency, said teachers are eager to learn the school's approach to teaching second languages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quick Loan
|Sun
|housingfinance
|1
|Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07)
|May 30
|superkim_89
|4
|Police roundup (Aug '09)
|May 29
|Ripflatlander
|5
|Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16)
|May 24
|Morgan
|8
|Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08)
|May 15
|Miles D Wynn
|35
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr '17
|kjc10
|20
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC