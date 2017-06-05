Diversity at 'starting point'

Diversity at 'starting point'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

With zero people of color on town staff, local officials and community members are looking to change that. "We hope that it's just the beginning of developing together a collaboration where ideas of our own and ideas and energy from the community will lead us forward positively around these issues," Town Manager Peter Elwell said Tuesday at a meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Fri Amy 65
Quick Loan Jun 4 housingfinance 1
News Autopsy results pending: Police ID troopers in ... (Dec '07) May 30 superkim_89 4
News Police roundup (Aug '09) May 29 Ripflatlander 5
Get on the bandwagon while there is still time! (Jan '16) May 24 Morgan 8
News Local man convicted of sexual abuse of his daug... (Dec '08) May 15 Miles D Wynn 35
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Windham County was issued at June 10 at 4:04PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,664,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC