Dangerous Weather Conditions: Two dead from apparent heat exposure
Two elderly Brattleboro residents appear to have died of heat exposure, according to the Brattleboro Police Department. On Monday, officers responded to two separate residences where they found an 87-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man dead outside of their homes.
