Companies defend Vermont Yankee process

In response to objections from a Brattleboro anti-nuclear group, Vermont Yankee's current and prospective owners maintain that they've followed the "appropriate process" in seeking state approval for the Vernon plant's sale. And for that reason, attorneys for Entergy and NorthStar Group Services are asking the Vermont Public Service Board to throw out a motion for summary judgment filed last month by New England Coalition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.