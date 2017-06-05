BUHS teachers to study the effects of climate change
Two Brattleboro Union High School teachers are trading in beach vacations this summer for an Arctic adventure. Kathleen Sweeney, an art teacher, and Charlie La Rosa, an academic support educator and former biology teacher, will be going to Churchill Manitoba, Canada, for a 10-day excursion where they will be helping scientists collect data on water samples.
