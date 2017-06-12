BUHS grad runs indoor cycling studio
On June 5, REV Indoor Cycling relocated to 10 Farrell Street in South Burlington from their previous location in Burlington's South End District. The new spacious and modern studio is equipped with amenities including locker rooms, showers, towel service, water, coffee, a group fitness room, and bike racks.
